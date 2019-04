Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- Police arrested a family member for stabbing a teen in Wilkes-Barre.

Investigators say the 17-year-old boy was stabbed in the stomach on Holland Street just after midnight.

Officers say they found Milton Clark, 58, on South Main Street holding a knife.

The teen was taken to the hospital. There is no word on his condition.

Clark is locked up in Wilkes-Barre.