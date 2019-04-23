Eastern Hellbender Named State Amphibian

Posted 8:42 pm, April 23, 2019, by , Updated at 08:39PM, April 23, 2019

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Pennsylvania has a new state symbol. In Harrisburg, Governor Tom Wolf declared the Eastern Hellbender the official state amphibian.

The Hellbender is a type of salamander commonly found in cold, clear rivers and streams of the Susquehanna Watershed. It has a few nicknames including the Snot Otter and the Lasagna Lizard.

Chesapeake Bay Foundation's student leadership council pushed for this designation as a way to emphasize the importance of clean waterways in the commonwealth.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.