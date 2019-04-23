Eastern Hellbender Named State Amphibian

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Pennsylvania has a new state symbol. In Harrisburg, Governor Tom Wolf declared the Eastern Hellbender the official state amphibian.
The Hellbender is a type of salamander commonly found in cold, clear rivers and streams of the Susquehanna Watershed. It has a few nicknames including the Snot Otter and the Lasagna Lizard.
Chesapeake Bay Foundation's student leadership council pushed for this designation as a way to emphasize the importance of clean waterways in the commonwealth.
40.264287 -76.883959
straubdavid9
It’s about time the hellbender gets the respect it deserves ~8^)
lickerblisters
These things are narley. Their bite will drop a man to his knees. I cut one in half and the front half crawled around for hours.