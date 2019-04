A car smashed into a liquor store near Marshalls Creek. Wine & Spirits in Middle Smithfield Twp. is closed at this time. State Police say one woman was injured. No word as to why the driver crashed. @WNEP pic.twitter.com/wHBWtJ7sOr — Carmella Mataloni (@Carmella_News) April 23, 2019

MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A driver was hurt after crashing into a state liquor store in Monroe County.

The “Fine Wine and Good Spirits” store in Marshals Creek is closed and a wall of the building was damaged when a car smashed through it after noon on Tuesday.

The woman was taken to a hospital.

There is no word on what led to the crash.