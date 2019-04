× Deadly Crash near Berwick

SALEM TOWNSHIP, Pa — A woman is dead after a crash in Luzerne County.

The coroner says Patricia Schesney, 56, of Courtdale, was a passenger in a pickup truck hit by another vehicle Tuesday on Salem Boulevard near Berwick. She had to be pulled from the wreck and later died at Berwick Hospital.

The driver of the pickup, Schesney’s husband, was rushed to the hospital as well.

Salem Township police are investigating the deadly crash.