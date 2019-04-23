Children Found in Deplorable Conditions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAZLETON, Pa. -- Hazleton police have filed child endangerment charges against a mother after her five kids were found living in deplorable conditions.

Officers found a toddler naked and alone in the middle of North Poplar Street earlier this month.

When they went to the child's home, police say Janay Blair wasn't home but her five children were. That's when they discovered trash, bugs and feces throughout the house. The home was condemned and the children placed in protective custody.

Blair is locked up in Luzerne County.