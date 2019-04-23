× Camelback Transitioning to Camelbeach for Summer

POCONO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Workers at a resort in the Poconos are working hard to transition the place from a winter attraction to a summer hot spot.

Camelback Ski Resort near Tannersville will soon turn into Camelbeach.

At the top of Big Pocono near Tannersville, lots of people were soaking up the warm weather and taking in the beautiful views.

“I’m just enjoying the scenery with my girlfriend, trying to take it easy. I am hoping to go and enjoy some of the water attractions soon and enjoy our day,” said Carlos Silva.

One of those water attractions is right down the road at Camelback Resort. The place in Pocono Township is transitioning from ski season to beach season.

“We started the water park transformation so as soon as the ski season was done. We started right on April 8 and it’s about a six-week process,” said Camelback’s A.J. Stack.

At Camelback Resort, the winter season went a little longer than expected. That means crews really have to work fast to get all the snow melted and thousands of barrels removed from the Lazy River before Memorial Day weekend.

“These are the first warm temperatures we are really having so we had to turn the snow guns on with just water, run the hoses to help melt. We are also going around with bulldozers making paths and using cats to push it out,” Stack explained.

Managers at the resort say filling the Lazy River and pools take a lot of time and effort. That’s why this warm weather could not have come at a better time.

Patricia Callaham from Effort says she’s excited to spend more time outdoors.

“He was talking about bringing me to the pool. I love laying out in the sun by water. I mean who doesn’t love that? Callaham said.

Camelbeach is scheduled to open Memorial Day weekend.