A Jump for Billy

EATON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Friends and family did quite an unusual tribute for a man from Wyoming County who was killed in a car crash two weeks ago in Florida.

A group hug for these friends is an emotional one because one person is missing from it.

“This was our favorite things to do together, both of our biggest passions in life, ow we met, and how we spent most of our days. So to be able to remember him in doing something that he loved most is really special,” said Lia Wolfe.

Two weeks ago, Billy Kresge, a northeastern Pennsylvania native and Tunkhannock Area High School graduate was killed in a car crash in Florida where he had been living. On Tuesday, those who loved him most got together in the place he loved most.

“Even though he loved traveling and loved going on his adventures, he loved to be home, he loved our family so much,” said Billy’s sister Molly Zluchowski.

Billy’s girlfriend Lia and a few of his closest friends went skydiving in his memory. They did a four-way formation with a missing man.

“When we exited, you can feel the formation fall apart and then it just came back together, and it felt like Billy was there locking us right up,” said Billy’s friend Michael Sharkey.

Endless Mountain Skydivers near Tunkhannock is a place where Billy grew up and spent so much of his time jumping. His family and friends say they think he was still here today.

“I can’t even remember the last time we had a really nice sunny, blue skies, no wind, and sure enough the day we’re jumping for Billy, he brings us the good weather,” Sharkey said.

In his 26 years of life, Billy jumped nearly 400 times all over the country.

“He would want everyone to know to live every day to the fullest and to live out your dreams,” said Molly.

Every day he lived life like it was his last and just an incredible person with an incredible life motto,” Lia added.

A life motto his friends and family say they will try to live by every day.