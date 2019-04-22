× ‘Taste of the Poconos’ Restaurant Month Begins

POCONO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The lunch rush was on at Barley Creek Brewing Company near Tannersville.

One duo from New York City says this place has been on their bucket list for quite some time.

“The food is phenomenal. Lot of people recommended this place to us to come in and try the food and beer and it’s great,” said Greg Margules, New York City.

And they could not have picked a better time to stop in.

Barley Creek is among dozens of other restaurants participating in a “Taste of the Poconos.” It’s a month-long event put on by the Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau and it includes every county in the Pocono Mountains.

“Restaurant Month is great and especially at this time of year because historically in the Poconos this is considered mud season, so this is a great time to show off to the locals how talented the chefs in the area are,” said Trip Ruvane, Barley Creek Brewing Company.

The event allows participating restaurants to offer signature dishes, specials and more.

Both restaurant owners and customers agree, having a whole month to try all different foods in four different counties, is much better than the traditional restaurant week.

Smuggler’s Cove is another restaurant on the list.

The place in Pocono Township is well-known for its seafood and you’ll find a variety of options on the specialty menu.

“This gives people a better opportunity to come and see us since it’s not just a short amount of time. We do have a lunch special and a dinner special every single day,” said Tiffany Johnson, Smuggler’s Cove.

Restaurant Month runs through May 19. Click here for a list of participating restaurants.