Sending Flags to Deployed Troops

FOREST CITY, Pa. -- Volunteers in Susquehanna County are saying thank you to military members around the globe.

Flags are now on their way to service men and women on the front lines.

About 80 people, including Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, and Cub Scouts, helped fold the flags at the American Legion in Forest City Monday night.

Local veterans and first responders also pitched in with the effort.

"The military guys will really appreciate it to know that people are actually thinking about them when over there doing their job or wherever they may be," said Paul Kalasinski, American Legion Post 524.

About 300 flags were shipped Monday night thanks to the volunteers in Susquehanna County.

