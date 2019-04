Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARBONDALE, Pa. -- Watch for PennDOT crews in the coming weeks doing maintenance on roads all over northeastern Pennsylvania.

Workers started crack sealing Monday on Business Route 6 in the Carbondale area.

Officials tell us this helps prolong roads and avoid potholes which form when water gets in cracks and expands.

Work is expected to continue for the next month in this part of Lackawanna County.