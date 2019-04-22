Remembering Actor, Playwright Jason Miller

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Monday would have been the 80th birthday of one of Scranton's more famous residents: actor and playwright Jason Miller.

Miller was nominated for an Academy Award for his role in "The Exorcist" and won a Pulitzer for writing the play "That Championship Season."

Miller graduated from St. Patrick's High School and the University of Scranton after being born in New York City.

After Miller's death in 2001, actor and friend Paul Sorvino crafted the bust of Miller displayed on Courthouse Square in downtown Scranton.