Questions After Bicyclist Hit by Car

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- There are still many questions about a crash on the old Carey Avenue Bridge in Hanover Township late Saturday night.

"Shortly after 10 p.m., I heard, noticed lights flashing in my window, open the door, I saw firetruck, ambulance, police cars," recalled Diane Metcalf.

Police say a boy from Wilkes-Barre was riding his bike on the bridge when he was hit by a car.

Another car was also involved in the crash.

The drivers are OK, but the boy was flown to the hospital.

"It's a heavy traffic bridge. I do know at times, I really feel it is posted. I do feel people go too fast on it," Metcalf said.

We still do not know many details about the crash, but people we spoke with say this bridge is busy day and night.

"With this road here, there are so many cars that speed through here and reckless driving and motorcycles. Nobody pays attention to the speed limit," Joe Skordensky said.

Police say they do not know how the boy is doing after the crash. No charges have been filed, but they continue to investigate.

Neighbors also wonder what happened. Many of them noted that there is a sidewalk on one side of the bridge.

"It would've been such a safer event if he was on the other side of the bridge on the sidewalk, but that didn't happen, and I wish them the best. It's a terrible thing, Eastertime especially," Metcalf added.

If you know anything about this crash, you're asked to contact police in Hanover Township.