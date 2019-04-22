Pottsville Listed as Safest Pennsylvania City for Drivers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POTTSVILLE, Pa. -- According to an online study, some cities in our area were chosen as some of the safest to drive in across the state. Pottsville came in at the top of that list.

"Aggressive," said Edna Barket Shay about drivers in Schuylkill County.

"Some days it's good. It is spring season, so the potholes are definitely a danger," said Melissa Clark.

The website quotewizard.com, an insurance-based website, conducted a study, and after collecting information from users and analyzing data that looked at crashes, speeding tickets, DUIs, citations, and fatalities, Pottsville was selected as the safest city in Pennsylvania to drive in.

And we placed number one? OK. No comment!" said Teri Salle.

"Awesome! Number one on the list for a lot of other things, too," Clark added.

Scranton came in at number 14, Wilkes-Barre at 13, and Kingston number 2. See the whole list here.