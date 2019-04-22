Police officers help deliver baby girl on Easter Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Chicago police officers helped a new mom deliver her baby girl on Easter Sunday.

Officers from the city’s 3rd District were flagged down by the driver of a car that pulled up in front of the police station at 7040 S. Cottage Grove Ave. around 7 a.m. Sunday. The driver told the officers that his granddaughter, who was in the car, was giving birth.

The officers heading out for their tour of duty, and officers who were inside the station, all came out to assist.

As the baby arrived, one of the officers was able to secure the baby and released the umbilical cord from around the baby’s neck. The baby, named Ava, started crying and officers held her until EMS arrived.

The mother and baby were taken to Comer Children’s Hospital. Police said the mother and Baby Ava were doing well.