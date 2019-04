× Man Accused of Strangulation in Luzerne County

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A man from Luzerne County is accused of strangulation.

Police say Brett Havens, 21, of Nanticoke, refused to let a woman leave her hotel room and put her in a chokehold in Wilkes-Barre early Saturday morning.

Havens is locked up in Luzerne County.