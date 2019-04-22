Celebrating Earth Day In Lackawanna State Park

Posted 11:25 am, April 22, 2019, by , Updated at 11:29AM, April 22, 2019

LACKAWANNA STATE PARK, Pa. -- People were boating, hiking, fishing and camping on Earth Day at Lackawanna State Park.

"Just seeing the trees change and all sorts of animals, you see here, even seen a bear," said Mike Murphy of Clarks Green, who walks in the park daily.

Earth Day was first celebrated in 1970 as an annual day to focus on environmental protection and support.

It now includes events in more than 190 countries.

"It's nice and peaceful and you're in the woods and it's just so serene and takes me away from the job and you know, home responsibilities, it's just very relaxing," said Dorothy Willmott of Coatesville, who was camping in the park.

"Just being outside and taking care of our planet. I've seen a big difference since the time I've grown up just what earth day has done and making people aware that they need to take care of things," said Connie Browell of Geigertown, who hiked and camped in the park.

"I think Earth Day to me is every day that I can get out into the woods," laughed Willmott.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.