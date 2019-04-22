Berwick hired former Mt. Carmel Area, Shamokin and Danville Head Coach Carmen DeFrancesco as the school's next head football coach. DeFrancesco takes over for Frank Sheptock.
Berwick Hires Carmen DeFrancesco as Head Football Coach
