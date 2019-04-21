Wayne County Librarian Making Sure All Children Get Bedtime Stories

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HONESDALE, Pa. -- Betty Lawson, better known as Miss Betty, is a familiar face to kids in Wayne County, except she's usually welcoming kids into the Wayne County Public Library. But on Sundays, she welcomes readers into her home for Snug as a Bug storytime.

"I started this because I wanted to. I'm just crazy about reading. I think there is an actual physical change that happens in a child's brain when they are read to. And I wanted to share that," said Lawson.

Each Sunday, Miss Betty logs on to Facebook live at 7 p.m. and reads a story.

Although the program started just three weeks ago, she has already seen a huge response to her snug as a bug reading time.

Parents and kids post comments while she reads.

"It's been really, really heartwarming. I've gotten really great messages from people, emails, I've gotten so many people are sharing this. I have a family in New York City that is watching," said Lawson.

With busy schedules these days, it's hard for families to get to the Wayne County Public Library for story time but with a little 21st-century technology, Miss Betty is bringing story time to you, wherever you are.

"I had a working parent message me and say 'Thank you for doing this because we don't get to come to the library for programs because I work. And now they get to have a little taste of a storytime,'" said Lawson.

"You know, you push that live button and you think, wonder if anybody's really going to show up. And all of a sudden the names start coming up and I said last week, 'I feel like you are all my family and we are doing this together,' and that's really how I feel."

Miss Betty hopes this program will continue to grow in the coming weeks and that more people will join her each Sunday.

"Somebody said 'Are you going to do this every Sunday?' And I said, 'Unless I'm hospitalized for some reason,'" said Lawson.

To watch Miss Betty next Sunday head over to the Wayne County Public Library's Children's Room Facebook page.