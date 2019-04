Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALBANY TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- State police responded Sunday afternoon to a reported ATV crash in Bradford County.

The crash happened on Jordan Hill Road near Dushore just before 4 p.m.

There are few details so far on a victim or victims or how serious their injuries may be.

State police are expected to release more information regarding the crash in Bradford County when they wrap up their investigation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.