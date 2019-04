× Man Dead After Rollover in Carbon County

JIM THORPE, Pa. — A man is dead following a vehicle rollover in Carbon County.

According to the coroner, Benjamin Beckett, 40 of Tamaqua, was driving along Flagstaff Road in Jim Thorpe on Saturday evening when his car rolled over.

The coroner tells Newswatch 16 that Beckett passed away from his injuries early Sunday morning at a nearby hospital.

The police are investigating the cause of the deadly crash in Carbon County.