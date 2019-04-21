× In Your Neighborhood

The George Curry Walk to Defeat ALS

Lace up your shoes and get ready to walk for a good cause, Saturday, April 27, in Columbia County. The George Curry Walk to Defeat ALS kicks off in Berwick at Jingle Hall/Crispin Field. The walk will be 2 miles long. Check-in begins at 9 a.m. with the walk starting at 10. The event is family friendly and includes music, refreshments and fun. Proceeds go to help discover treatments and a cure for ALS.

Basket Raffle

Good Things are Happening in Schuylkill County the weekend of April 27 and 28. The North Schuylkill Elementary PTO is holding a basket raffle to help raise money. This is their largest annual fundraiser, which helped fund field trips, computers and more for the school last year. You can shop and drop Saturday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and on Sunday from 10 until 3. Prizes are available and will be drawn Sunday afternoon.