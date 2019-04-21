Good Morning PA – Children’s Advocacy Center of Northeastern PA

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Children's Advocacy Center of Northeastern PA has two fundraising events coming up. Cocktails By Moonlight on April 26th, 2019 at Posh in Scranton and the 15h annual Moonlight Walk/Run will be held Saturday May 4th, 2019 at Nay Aug Park in Scranton. Money raised goes towards treatment for children affected by abuse and neglect.