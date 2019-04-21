Champions Crowned at 12U Tennis Championships

Posted 10:43 pm, April 21, 2019, by

12-year-old Alyssa Wigley of Clarks Green and 10-year-old Tristan Vivona of Waymart won the girls and boys titles respectively at the Birchwood Spring Junior Middle States Sectional Tennis Championships on Easter Sunday.

