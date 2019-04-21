12-year-old Alyssa Wigley of Clarks Green and 10-year-old Tristan Vivona of Waymart won the girls and boys titles respectively at the Birchwood Spring Junior Middle States Sectional Tennis Championships on Easter Sunday.
Champions Crowned at 12U Tennis Championships
