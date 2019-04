× Carey Avenue Bridge Closed After Crash

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Emergency crews were called to the Carey Avenue Bridge in Hanover Township late Saturday night for reports of a bicyclist hit by a vehicle.

It happened around 10 p.m. Saturday.

A landing zone was set up nearby for a medical helicopter.

There is no word how many people were hurt.

The bridge is closed while police investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.