Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLYMOUTH, Pa. -- A man has died after he was hit by a vehicle in Luzerne County Friday night.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. on East Main Street in Plymouth.

A viewer sent in photos from the scene.

The coroner says Dean Eckrote, 56, of Union Township, died at the hospital.

Eckrote's death has been ruled accidental.

Police have not said what led up to the deadly crash or if the driver will face any charges.