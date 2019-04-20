KOL Steakhouse Shrimp Tostadas Recipe

Posted 9:30 am, April 20, 2019, by

We visited KOL Steakhouse in Carbondale where Chef Ben Sutter prepared a Tomohawk Rib Eye For Two, Red wine Glazed Bacon Rasher and Shrimp Tostadas. Shrimp Tostada RECIPE BELOW

Kol Steakhouse will be a featured restaurant at Great Chefs 29 to support the Women's Resource Center.  The event is May 1st at the Scranton Cultural Center.  For ticket information: wrcnepa.org

Shrimp Tostadas - Serves 4

12 Jumbo Shrimp

12 Tortillas (cut to desired Size)

1Cups white Cabbage, Shredded

1 Cups Purple cabbage, Shredded

1 Cup Fine Julienne Red Pepper

1/2 Cup Rice Vinegar

1/4 Cup Sugar

3 Dried Guajillo Chilis

2 Cups Chicken Stock

1 Shallot, chopped

1 Bay Leaf

10 Garlic Cloves

2 Cups Sour Cream

Juice and Zest of 3 Limes

3 Cups Tempura Batter

Canola Oil

For Banderas:

Boil the Chilis, Chicken Stock, and Shallot, Garlic Cloves and 2 Cups Water, 1 Teaspoon Salt

Boil until chilis completely soft, then puree in blender.

For Lime  Sour Cream

Mix Sour Cream with 1 TEaspoon Salt, Juice and Zest of 3 Limes

for Slaw

Mix Cabbage, Red Pepper, Rice Vinegar, Sugar

for Shrimp,

Season with Salt and Pepper, coat in Tempura Batter and Fry in Canola oil

For Tostadas

Fry Tortillas in Canola Oil

Ben Sutter CEC
Group Executive Chef
Settlers Hospitality Group

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.