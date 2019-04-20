KOL Steakhouse Shrimp Tostadas Recipe

We visited KOL Steakhouse in Carbondale where Chef Ben Sutter prepared a Tomohawk Rib Eye For Two, Red wine Glazed Bacon Rasher and Shrimp Tostadas. Shrimp Tostada RECIPE BELOW
Kol Steakhouse will be a featured restaurant at Great Chefs 29 to support the Women's Resource Center. The event is May 1st at the Scranton Cultural Center. For ticket information: wrcnepa.org
Shrimp Tostadas - Serves 4
12 Jumbo Shrimp
12 Tortillas (cut to desired Size)
1Cups white Cabbage, Shredded
1 Cups Purple cabbage, Shredded
1 Cup Fine Julienne Red Pepper
1/2 Cup Rice Vinegar
1/4 Cup Sugar
3 Dried Guajillo Chilis
2 Cups Chicken Stock
1 Shallot, chopped
1 Bay Leaf
10 Garlic Cloves
2 Cups Sour Cream
Juice and Zest of 3 Limes
3 Cups Tempura Batter
Canola Oil
For Banderas:
Boil the Chilis, Chicken Stock, and Shallot, Garlic Cloves and 2 Cups Water, 1 Teaspoon Salt
Boil until chilis completely soft, then puree in blender.
For Lime Sour Cream
Mix Sour Cream with 1 TEaspoon Salt, Juice and Zest of 3 Limes
for Slaw
Mix Cabbage, Red Pepper, Rice Vinegar, Sugar
for Shrimp,
Season with Salt and Pepper, coat in Tempura Batter and Fry in Canola oil
For Tostadas
Fry Tortillas in Canola OilBen Sutter CECGroup Executive Chef
Settlers Hospitality Group