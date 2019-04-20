KOL Steakhouse Shrimp Tostadas Recipe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We visited KOL Steakhouse in Carbondale where Chef Ben Sutter prepared a Tomohawk Rib Eye For Two, Red wine Glazed Bacon Rasher and Shrimp Tostadas. Shrimp Tostada RECIPE BELOW

Kol Steakhouse will be a featured restaurant at Great Chefs 29 to support the Women's Resource Center. The event is May 1st at the Scranton Cultural Center. For ticket information: wrcnepa.org