Coming Together for 2 Month Old with Cancer

SCRANTON, Pa. -- A community is rallying behind a newborn diagnosed with cancer.

Friends and family held a benefit for 2-month-old Colden O'Connor of Scranton at Morgan'z Pub Saturday night.

Colden was diagnosed with a brain tumor a month ago.

Organizers said the community came together to make the event possible.

"It's very overwhelming. We've had a lot of people come, a lot of baskets donated, a lot of monetary donations," said organizer Casey Welby.

All the money raised will go to the family to help with Colden's medical bills.