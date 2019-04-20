Coming Together for 2 Month Old with Cancer

Posted 10:29 pm, April 20, 2019, by

SCRANTON, Pa. -- A community is rallying behind a newborn diagnosed with cancer.

Friends and family held a benefit for 2-month-old Colden O'Connor of Scranton at Morgan'z Pub Saturday night.

Colden was diagnosed with a brain tumor a month ago.

Organizers said the community came together to make the event possible.

"It's very overwhelming. We've had a lot of people come, a lot of baskets donated, a lot of monetary donations," said organizer Casey Welby.

All the money raised will go to the family to help with Colden's medical bills.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.