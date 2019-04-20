Benefit for Woman Battling Breast Cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- People turned out in force for a woman battling breast cancer in Lackawanna County.

The Greenfield Township Volunteer Fire Company opened its doors Saturday for a benefit for Tammy "Sue" Barucky. The mother from Greenfield Township was diagnosed with stage 2 breast cancer last October.

Family and friends organized a pasta dinner at the fire hall to help the family pay medical bills.

"Astounding, overwhelming, brings me to tears, like I cannot believe that there are people coming in the door that I don't even know, just the support that they're giving," Barucky said.

Barucky's treatments include chemo, radiation, and more.

There were also music and raffles at the benefit in Lackawanna County.