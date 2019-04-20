Annual Cannabis Festival Held in Scranton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- The annual Pennsylvania Cannabis Festival was held in Nay Aug Park in Scranton on Saturday.

The event featured more than 300 vendors, live entertainment, and speakers from the cannabis industry.

Organizers say this is the largest festival of its kind in the state, and the goal is to promote education about the industry.

Earlier this year, the Pennsylvania Department of Health announced it would not allow any growers or dispensaries from the state's medical marijuana program to sponsor or attend the event.

This was the fifth year for the free event in Scranton.