Tractor Trailer Crash on Interstate 84

Posted 1:08 pm, April 19, 2019, by

STERLING TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two people were taken to the hospital after a tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 84 in Wayne County.

The wreck happened around 11 a.m. Friday in the eastbound lanes near the Hamlin exit.

Officials said two people in the truck were taken to the hospital to be checked out. No other vehicles were involved.

There’s no word what led to the crash.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.