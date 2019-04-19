× Tractor Trailer Crash on Interstate 84

STERLING TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two people were taken to the hospital after a tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 84 in Wayne County.

The wreck happened around 11 a.m. Friday in the eastbound lanes near the Hamlin exit.

Officials said two people in the truck were taken to the hospital to be checked out. No other vehicles were involved.

There’s no word what led to the crash.