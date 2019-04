× Suspicious Fire Guts House in Pottsville

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — A suspicious fire gutted a home early Friday morning in Pottsville.

It happened just before 6 a.m. on North 3rd Street in the city.

No power was running to the vacant home but crews think someone was moving in at the time.

The fire marshal is looking for the cause of Friday morning’s fire in Pottsville.