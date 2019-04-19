Navy Officers Pay Tribute to One of Their Own

BLAKELY, Pa. -- U.S. Navy officers paid tribute to a woman from Lackawanna County who was a trailblazer in the military.

A flag-changing ceremony was held Friday morning at the grave of Loretta Perfectus Walsh at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Blakely.

Walsh was the first female chief petty officer in the U.S. Navy. She was based out of Philadelphia and served from 1917 to 1919.

"As a female myself, I think that is huge to look at her accomplishments and move forward, so she was kind of a forerunner for females in the Navy to take on that role and have that leadership for other females to follow," said CPO Tara Colangeli, U.S. Navy.

Walsh died from tuberculosis in Oklahoma in 1925. Her family brought her back to our area to be buried.

