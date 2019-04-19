Hundreds Partake in Annual Jewish Tradition for Passover

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KINGSTON, Pa. -- Hundreds gathered Friday night in Luzerne County to take part in a Jewish tradition for Passover.

Roughly two hundred people of the Jewish faith were at the Friedman Jewish Community Center in Kingston for the annual Seder supper.

The dinner marks the night before their ancestors fled Egyptian captivity and followed Moses into the desert.

Items on the Seder plate have symbolic meaning for Passover as well as Jewish history.

“There's a shank bone that reminiscent of the Paschal sacrifice, the actual lamb that was sacrificed on Passover,” said Rabbi Larry Kaplain. “There is some salt water that we dip a vegetable in to, to kind of represent the tears that our ancestors shed.”

This was the first Seder dinner to be held in the JCC's new home since the organization relocated from downtown Wilkes-Barre.