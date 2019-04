Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A man accused of killing his sister has pleaded guilty in Luzerne County.

State police say Eric Getz stabbed his sister Rebecca at the home they shared in the Hunlock Creek area back in 2017 after the two got into an argument.

Getz was charged with homicide, but as part of an agreement filed Thursday with the district attorney's office, he pleaded guilty to third-degree murder and faces 10 to 20 years in prison.