× Good Friday Fish Fry in Hughestown

HUGHESTOWN, Pa. — On Good Friday, many people make it their mission to get to a local fish fry.

Hughestown Hose Company’s Good Friday fish fry has been a tradition in the community for about a decade.

“To support our fire company we come every year. Either we take out or we eat in,” said Mary Grace Pupa of Hughestown.

The event even brings out members from other fire companies.

“To support our fellow hose company. I run with Germania Hose Company in Duryea, and these guys always do a good job on Good Friday with their fish, so we decided to come up for lunch,” said Joe Velehoski of Duryea.

The Hughestown Hose Company’s meal includes two pieces of cod, French fries, homemade tartar sauce, and coleslaw.

The woman behind the whole operation is the hose company’s hall manager, Kimberly Menichini.

“We love to help the community. We love to give back, and the community really gives back to us as well,” Menichini said.

While the fish fry is a way for people to observe Good Friday, it is also a meant to support the hose company. It is a fundraiser, and each plate is $10.

The hose company also sells other foods, like clam chowder, every Friday during Lent.

“All the proceeds go to benefit our local firemen. Our company is a strict volunteer company,” Menichini explained.

“Volunteers are here 24/7/365. We’re out doing fires, storm damage, and these guys here do a lot of brush fire work. They assist us in Duryea. We assist them here in Hughestown, and the fundraisers are the way to keep the fire companies going,” said Velehoski.

The hose company also does a chicken barbecue in the summer.