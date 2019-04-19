× Fryin’ Fish on Good Friday

JERMYN, Pa. — For some, it wouldn’t be Good Friday without the annual fish fry in Lackawanna County. Lines formed before the doors even opened with more than 1,000 orders ready to go.

For years, this has been a Good Friday tradition at the Artisan Fire Company in Jermyn.

“It’s a win-win situation. We are helping the community with the fire company, and it brings everybody together. It’s a great time, and besides, I don’t have to cook anything today,” said Jerry Tolerico of Jermyn.

What started with two fryers has now grown to 11 as hundreds of pounds of fish are cooked. If that wasn’t enough, each platter is packed with coleslaw, fries, and chocolate pudding for dessert.

“This year, we had 900 pounds of fresh haddock, and nothing is frozen from start to finish right until it gets to your plate,” said Capt. Bob Chase, Artisan Fire Company.

Because of this fish fry, firefighters were able to upgrade their firetruck.

“This is our primary fundraiser for the year. This covers our operation costs for the year and everything we do here,” Chase added.

For the Grzybowskis of Scott Township, this was a little more than just a fish dinner. The couple was celebrating 56 years of marriage.

“No one’s cooking tonight, and I am very happy with it for an anniversary dinner. We wouldn’t miss it for anything. Every year we come,” said Gayle Grzybowski.

And that’s a tradition people will likely continue for many Good Fridays to come.