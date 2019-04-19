Dingoes Attack Toddler, Drag Him From Camper While Parents Slept

QUEENSLAND, Aus. — A toddler has been attacked by two dingoes who dragged him out of a campervan in Queensland, Australia.

The boy suffered severe puncture wounds to his leg and upper body and head injuries.

The boy and his parents were flown to Hervey Bay Hospital where he is in a stable condition.

The 14-month-old boy was attacked as his parents were sleeping on Fraser Island, north of Brisbane.

First responders told Nine News the boy was set upon by a pack of dingos inside his campervan at Eurong Beach at around midnight.

His parents were alerted when they heard him screaming and then heard his cries becoming faint.

The father fought off the dingoes, one of which had the young boy’s head in its mouth.

In January, a six-year-old boy was taken to hospital after being attacked by a dingo on the same island after swimming.

He startled a pack of the animals on a sand dune.

A mother and son from France were also taken to hospital last month after an attack at Eurong Beach.