× Congregations Join for Good Friday Church Service

SHAMOKIN, Pa. — Many Christians attend church services on Good Friday. Every year, two congregations in the Shamokin area come together.

Good Friday is a time of prayer and fasting for many Christians. In Shamokin, Protestants gathered at Calvary Bible Fellowship Church for a Good Friday service.

“I think next to the resurrection, Good Friday is probably the most pronounced special day of the Christian year,” said Pastor Ferdie Madara, Calvary Bible Fellowship Church.

Christians believe Good Friday is when Christ died on the cross. It is important for many to attend church.

“It’s just part of our tradition as Christian heritage to be able to worship the Christ who died for us and rose again so that we could have eternal life,” said Kevin Derck of Coal Township.

“Because it’s the day that Jesus died. We want to celebrate his death and his resurrection,” said Timothy Horne of Shamokin.

It is a longtime tradition for Calvary Bible Fellowship Church and nearby Grace Chapel to have a joint afternoon Good Friday service.

“People who love Jesus and appreciate the fact that he died for their sins, it is special to them,” Madara added.

Calvary Bible Fellowship Church and Grace Chapel switch locations for the service every other year. People from the two congregations enjoy worshipping together on this solemn day.

“It’s a blessing to have people that can come together and remember Good Friday for what it stands for,” said Lisa Derck of Coal Township.

“I think it’s good, you know, to have so many people here celebrating with us,” said Horne.

People here say they also plan to come to church on the joyous holiday of Easter Sunday.