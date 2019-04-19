× Catch These Free Courses: PA Fish & Boat Commission to Host Free Basic Boating Course, Fly Fishing Intro Program

They’re two activities that might really hook you later this month thanks to the Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission.

One is a free basic boating course and the other is a free introduction to fly fishing.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey highlighted both programs on Friday, April 19.

Pre-registration is required for both courses.

The “Introduction to Fly Fishing Program” is Saturday, April 27 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Beltzville State Park in Lehighton. The course is designed for families and individuals interested in learning the basics of fly fishing equipment, casting techniques, and on water skills. Click here to sign up. If the course fills up, you’ll be added to a waitlist in case more seats become available.

The Basic Boating Course will take place Sunday, April 28, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Beltzville State Park in Lehighton. To sign up, call (610) 377-0045. There is no online registration for this course.

OTHER COURSE OPTIONS: There are also many other free courses offered by the PA Fish & Boat Commission throughout the summer that you can sign up for as well. Head here for the organization’s event calendar.

Here’s what you’ll learn at the Fly Fishing Course according to organizers:

Hands-on, personal instruction with PFBC staff and PFBC trained community instructors.

Participants learn the skills needed to be an independent angler.

We demystify fly fishing and show how fun, accessible and affordable it is.

No cost to attend; all equipment is provided and registered participants receive a fishing license exemption for the duration of the program so no license fee either.

Connect/reconnect with outdoors. Studies have proven that spending time outdoors improves our health, relieves stress and many other benefits and becoming an angler in Pennsylvania can give you those benefits 365 days a year.

Here’s what you’ll learn at the Basic Boating Course according to organizers:

In classroom setting can ask and get answers to questions so you fully understand the concept.

You’ll get to meet your local WCO if you go to the classroom course.

You might learn something even if you’re knowledgeable.

Online courses are available for those lacking block of time for a classroom setting.

Students who successfully complete the course may apply for a Boating Safety Education Certificate for a $10 fee. The certificate is required of all operators of personal watercraft (PWCs) or anyone born on or after January 1, 1982 who operate a motorboat of more than 25 horsepower.

Questions about the programs? Contact Allan Schreffler at (570) 477-2206 or alschreffl@pa.gov.