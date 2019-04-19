Bakeries Bustling Ahead of Easter

Posted 7:14 am, April 19, 2019, by , Updated at 06:37AM, April 19, 2019

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Easter weekend is upon us and that means bakeries are bustling.

Newswatch 16's Sarah Buynovsky was in Scranton Friday morning talking about Easter sweets and treats at Lynn Sandy Bakery on Pittston Avenue.

The workers there were up early Friday busy prepping dozens of Easter orders.

They were cookies, cakes, cupcakes and more.

This is a very hectic time of year at bakeries like this one.

In fact, they had to stop taking orders on Wednesday because they've been inundated.

 

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.