Bakeries Bustling Ahead of Easter

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Easter weekend is upon us and that means bakeries are bustling.

Newswatch 16's Sarah Buynovsky was in Scranton Friday morning talking about Easter sweets and treats at Lynn Sandy Bakery on Pittston Avenue.

The workers there were up early Friday busy prepping dozens of Easter orders.

They were cookies, cakes, cupcakes and more.

This is a very hectic time of year at bakeries like this one.

In fact, they had to stop taking orders on Wednesday because they've been inundated.