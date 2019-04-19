× Annual Cross Walk in Stroudsburg Draws Large Crowd

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Before any rain rolled in, a Holy Week walk took place in downtown Stroudsburg.

Hundreds of Christians participated in “The Way of the Cross,” retracing what they say are the last steps Jesus took before he was crucified.

“It’s a wonderful experience. It’s nice to be able to walk with all the other parishes finding a common interest,” said Bonnie Farrell, Stroudsburg.

The walk takes these faithful to different churches throughout downtown Stroudsburg, and at each stop, they pray one of the stations of the cross.

The tradition is more than 30 years old.

For Dominic Mongiovi from Delaware Water Gap, this year had a lot of meaning.

“I carried the cross from St. Luke’s Church to this one. It kind of felt special. Out of all of the people that they could have chosen, they chose me,” said Dominic Mongiov, Delaware Water Gap.

Eric Moser is the Pastor at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church. He says this walk is a time when the community and all the churches can come together.

“It shows that we have more in common than differences. We might debate on a couple theological points, but we really are one church, and we believe in the same God, and we believe in loving our neighbor, and this is a way for all neighbors to come together and declare our common faith,” said Moser.

The group prayed and reflected at each stop in Stroudsburg, bringing the faithful one step closer to the Easter celebration on Sunday.