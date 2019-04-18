Tunkhannock Area Students Head to Robotics Competition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. -- High school students from Wyoming County will be taking on the world in a robotics competition next week in Detroit.

The Claw is a life-size robot built by students from the Tunkhannock Area School District in Wyoming County.

Students and the robot will take on other teams from across the globe in Detroit later this month.

Mariah Tague is a four-year member of the school's robotics team called the Tigertrons.

"It is an amazing feeling to be in there. It is honestly one of my favorite things I have ever done," Tague said.

By using a controller, the students showed Newswatch 16 how The Claw uses one arm to hold and place items, like a ball.

Tunkhannock Area students built the robot to compete at the highest level during competitions.

This experience has helped senior Max Lawson find a career path after he graduates.

"I want to go to college for computer-integrated machining, and hopefully, get a job doing something like this," said Lawson.

It took students a little over a month to complete the project. They missed a couple of days because of inclement weather but still powered through.

"Kind of devastating with what little time we actually have to make it, but thankfully, we can do a lot of our work at home and when we come back we know exactly what we are going to do," said senior Ryan Zalewski.

The robotics team has high school seniors as well as eighth graders, all with the same goal in mind -- compete and win.

"It is pretty amazing how people so different can come together. No matter what age we are, we come here we build a robot and we do great," Zalewski added.

The competitions take place next week in Detroit and if you can click here if you would like to help support the Tunkhannock students during their competition.