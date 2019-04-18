Timely Airport Travel Tips for Easter Weekend & Summer Vacations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you’re flying out of town this Easter weekend or planning to take flight on a vacation soon, Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey teamed up with a travel pro to offer some “news you can use tips” to prevent getting slowed down through airport security.

Among the suggestions from AAA North Penn’s Nina Waskevich include:

Monitor Wait Times.

Smaller airports usually require passengers to check in an hour ahead of time, especially if they’re checking a bag. That is unless you have TSA pre-check. Flying out of a larger airport? Arrive two hours before your flight.

Smaller airports usually require passengers to check in an hour ahead of time, especially if they’re checking a bag. That is unless you have TSA pre-check. Flying out of a larger airport? Arrive two hours before your flight. Dress Appropriately.

If you don’t have TSA pre-check, you may be required to remove your shoes and belt. Having slip-on shoes and pants that don’t require a belt could save you time.

If you don’t have TSA pre-check, you may be required to remove your shoes and belt. Having slip-on shoes and pants that don’t require a belt could save you time. Consider TSA Pre-Check.

Although the approval process can take several weeks to get approved, having this in your travel pocket allows you to use a separate security line and get perks like not having to remove shoes, belt or a laptop from the carry-on bag. One fun fact: you can actually travel through airport security with a water bottle that's full, only IF it's completely frozen . TSA experts say the same goes for yogurt. It falls under TSA's approved "ice" category. However; if the liquid looks slushy or has the tiniest amount of water, it will have to be tossed or in a container that's less than 3.4 ounces.

For other facts on "What Can I Bring Through Security?" head here to be connected to TSA's list.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video