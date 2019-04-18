Timely Airport Travel Tips for Easter Weekend & Summer Vacations

Posted 6:34 am, April 18, 2019, by , Updated at 06:33AM, April 18, 2019

If you’re flying out of town this Easter weekend or planning to take flight on a vacation soon, Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey teamed up with a travel pro to offer some “news you can use tips” to prevent getting slowed down through airport security.

Among the suggestions from AAA North Penn’s Nina Waskevich include:

  • Monitor Wait Times.
    Smaller airports usually require passengers to check in an hour ahead of time, especially if they’re checking a bag. That is unless you have TSA pre-check.  Flying out of a larger airport?  Arrive two hours before your flight.
  • Dress Appropriately. 
    If you don’t have TSA pre-check, you may be required to remove your shoes and belt. Having slip-on shoes and pants that don’t require a belt could save you time.
  • Consider TSA Pre-Check.
    Although the approval process can take several weeks to get approved, having this in your travel pocket allows you to use a separate security line and get perks like not having to remove shoes, belt or a laptop from the carry-on bag. One fun fact: you can actually travel through airport security with a water bottle that's full, only IF it's completely frozen. TSA experts say the same goes for yogurt.  It falls under TSA's approved "ice" category. However; if the liquid looks slushy or has the tiniest amount of water,  it will have to be tossed or in a container that's less than 3.4 ounces.

For other facts on "What Can I Bring Through Security?" head here to be connected to TSA's list.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.