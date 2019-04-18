Three in Custody, One Wanted for Homicide of Elderly Man

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KINGSTON, Pa. -- Arrests have been in the homicide of an elderly man in Luzerne County.

Three suspects are in custody at a magistrate's office in Kingston being arraigned Thursday morning on open counts of homicide.

This is all in relation to the murder of 71-year-old Joseph Monka.

Monka was found dead inside the home he shared with his 17-year-old granddaughter, Gabriella Long, on Arch Street in Edwardsville on Wednesday.

Under arrest is his granddaughter Gabriella (left), 19-year-old Christopher Cortez (center), and 16-year-old Mercedes Hall (right).

Police are still searching for Devin Cunningham, 20, in relation to this murder investigation.

Investigators believe these four, including his granddaughter, conspired to murder him and then stabbed him to death inside his home in Edwardsville in order to steal $30,000 and his vehicle.

Once again, three of the suspects are in custody. They are being charged with an open of homicide, conspiracy to commit homicide and theft.

Investigators are continuing the search for Cunningham. Cops believe he is also responsible for the murder of Monka.

41.270668 -75.917632