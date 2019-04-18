× Taking a Look at Job Opportunities in Wayne County

HONESDALE, Pa. — Job seekers came together Thursday to check out a variety of job opportunities in Wayne County.

A community job fair was held at the Himalayan Institute featuring nearly two dozen hiring businesses.

Those searching for a new gig say it was the perfect way to meet potential employers.

“It is a wonderful thing. We actually get to sit down and talk to the employers and have a face to face and is so much better than trying to look through a newspaper,” said Richard Maxwell of Honesdale.