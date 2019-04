× Snyder County Man Locked Up on Rape Charges

FREEBURG, Pa. — A man from Snyder County is locked up on rape charges.

Police say Ricky Spriggle, 50, sexually assaulted a woman at an apartment in Selinsgrove.

According to the police, troopers found the victim wandering the streets early Thursday morning.

The victim was taken the hospital to be checked out.

Spriggle is locked up in Snyder County in lieu of $75,000 bail.