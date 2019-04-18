Read the Full Mueller Report Here

Posted 2:24 pm, April 18, 2019, by , Updated at 02:23PM, April 18, 2019

Attorney General William Barr released the Mueller report, with redactions.

After years of investigating, the Department of Justice released a redacted copy of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report Thursday.

The report is nearly 400 pages and covers subjects ranging from questions about Russian interference in the 2016 US presidential election to whether President Donald Trump obstructed justice.

Read the full redacted report below or download it HERE.

2 comments

  • Jeff Woehrle

    I’m glad this report is out, and the amount redacted is minimal…virtually nothing was redacted from President Trump’s statements.

    That said, how many crushing defeats does this make for you dims? Let’s count! It all started with the collapse of Hillary’s “blue wall.” Then Hillary had that Green party candidate do a recount. Then you were going to get the delegates to switch their votes. Then you said that Donald Trump wouldn’t show up for the inauguration. Then it was “Stormy.” Then Russia. Then collusion. Then obstruction.

    And every one collapsed like the house of cards it was.

    Keep going, dims! The world is laughing at you.

    Reply
