New Religious Artwork on Display at King’s College

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- Some new religious artwork is on display at a college in Wilkes-Barre.

Two icons now sit up at the altar inside the Chapel of Christ The King at King's College.

The school commissioned the paintings to go inside a former Presbyterian church a block away that is being renovated by the school to become its new chapel.

The Our Lady of Sorrow and Blessed Basil Moreau icons have a personal meaning to the school which was founded by the Congregation of Holy Cross in 1946.

"Blessed Basil Moreau is the founder of our congregation in France after the French revolution. And again we wanted the church to be marked with holy cross spirituality," said Fr. Thomas Looney.

King's College anticipates the new chapel to be opened by September 15 in Wilkes-Barre.