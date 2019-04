A gas line was struck on Main St. in Moosic. UGI is here, FFs evacuated about a dozen homes & businesses including a day care. No one hurt. @wnep pic.twitter.com/9p1fjNGuW1 — Stacy Lange (@stacylange) April 18, 2019

MOOSIC, Pa. — Crews evacuated several homes and a day care center in a neighborhood in Lackawanna County because of a natural gas line break.

Crews working on the road broke the line around 10:20 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of Main and Walnut Streets in Moosic.

UGI crews are working to control the leak in the area and fire crews are standing by.

Developing story, check back for updates.