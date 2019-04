× Motorcyclist Dead After Schuylkill County Crash

PINE GROVE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in Schuylkill County.

The coroner tells Newswatch 16 the crash happened just before 4:30 on Thursday afternoon along Oak Grove Road in Pine Grove Township.

According to the coroner, the man was wearing a helmet.

The road in Schuylkill County is currently closed following the fatal crash.